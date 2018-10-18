Singtel users islandwide hit by mobile network issues; telco looking into the matter

SINGAPORE - Many Singtel mobile users found themselves unable to make calls or access the Internet on Thursday night (Oct 18).

Customers took to Singtel's Facebook page to complain about service disruptions in areas such as Jurong, Bishan, Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Woodlands, Sengkang and Potong Pasir.

Singtel said in an update on its Facebook page at about 11.30pm: "We are experiencing some mobile network issues. Our engineers are investigating and we will provide updates as more information comes in. Thank you for your patience."

In an update at 12.20am on Friday, Singtel said: "We regret to inform that some customers may be experiencing intermittent difficulties accessing mobile voice and data services on the 3G/4G network."

At about 11pm on Thursday, at least 200 posts complaining about the lack of calling, text messaging and 4G data services were made since about 10pm when users said they started experiencing problems.

At 12.50am on Friday, Singtel's post about the disruption had attracted about 2,000 comments, about 1,700 reactions - including likes and angry reactions - and about 740 shares.

In a Facebook post, user Jess Woo said that she had tried to restart her phone multiple times in the last hour.

"Till now no response or official updates from Singtel on their page", she added at the time, before Singtel's post.

Another user, Chloe Poh, said that she tried to call for a Grab car home after an office event but could not do so.

“I could also not use the phone network. This caused me great inconvenience. Please give an explanation,” she said.

An IT professional who wanted to be known only as Mr Sng, said that he experienced issues with data and mobile services from Orchard to Tiong Bahru.

“At about 10pm, there was no (mobile) signal on my phone, no 3G nor 4G... I returned home...but still could not make calls,” he said, adding that several of his friends were affected, including prepaid card users.

As of 11.20pm, his connection issues were still not resolved.

Another Singtel subscriber, Ms Lim Lee Ren, 25, said that she was not badly affected as she was at home and could still surf the Web on Wi-Fi.

But Ms Lim, who works in a finance start-up, added: "It would have been problematic if I was out and unable to reply my bosses who need replies 24/7."

The Straits Times has contacted Singtel for comment.

•Additional reporting by Timothy Goh