Singtel TV services restored after outage

The outage lasted at least five hours.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Alessia Mah

SINGAPORE – Singtel TV services have been restored fully following an outage lasting at least five hours, said the telco on Jan 18.

Earlier on Jan 18, some users of Singtel TV services were experiencing connectivity issues starting around 7.30am.

In a Facebook post at 7.36am, Singtel said it was “aware that some customers may be experiencing connectivity issues with their Singtel TV services”.

As at 11.05am, Singtel said its engineers were “urgently working to resolve the matter”, adding that users could continue to use the Singtel CAST app.

In an update on Facebook at 12.55pm, Singtel said: “We have fully restored Singtel TV services that affected some customers.”

Outage reports on Downdetector, a website that tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, reached a peak of 207 reports at 10.42am.

In a comment under Singtel’s Facebook post at 9.09am, user Fallinstar Rouko said Singtel TV – previously known as mio TV – “froze after (a) few seconds”, adding that switching the TV on and off did not work.

In an update at 11am, Fallinstar Rouko said services near Sengkang Anchorvale appeared to be restored.

