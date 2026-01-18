Singtel TV services restored after outage

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The outage lasted at least five hours.

SINGAPORE – Singtel TV services have been restored fully following an outage lasting at least five hours , said the telco on Jan 18.

Earlier on Jan 18, some users of Singtel TV services were experiencing connectivity issues starting around 7.30am.

In a Facebook post at 7.36am , Singtel said it was “aware that some customers may be experiencing connectivity issues with their Singtel TV services”.

As at 11.05am , Singtel said its engineers were “urgently working to resolve the matter”, adding that users could continue to use the Singtel CAST app.

In an update on Facebook at 12.55pm , Singtel said: “We have fully restored Singtel TV services that affected some customers.”

Outage reports on Downdetector, a website that tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, reached a peak of 207 reports at 10.42am .

In a comment under Singtel’s Facebook post at 9.09am , user Fallinstar Rouko said Singtel TV – previously known as mio TV – “froze after (a) few seconds”, adding that switching the TV on and off did not work.

In an update at 11am , Fallinstar Rouko said services near Sengkang Anchorvale appeared to be restored.