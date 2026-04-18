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At their peak between 10.35am and 10.55am, there were some 278 outage reports by Singtel users, 183 by StarHub users and 79 by M1 users.

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SINGAPORE – Some customers of several telecommunications companies, including Singtel, StarHub and M1, reported issues with broadband services on the morning of April 18.

Spikes in reports about multiple service providers, including Simba, MyRepublic and ViewQwest, started at about 10.30am, according to tracker DownDetector.



At their peak between 10.35am and 10.55am, there were some 278 outage reports by Singtel users, 183 by StarHub users and 79 by M1 users.

In a Facebook post at 11.45am , Singtel said the issue might be related to some on-site construction activities affecting all operators.

“Our engineers are investigating. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. We will provide more updates soon,” it said.

In a statement on its website, telco infrastructure provider NetLink Trust said it experienced a fibre service outage which affected some broadband services in parts of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang and Punggol.

It added that about 3,000 end-user connections may be affected.

“If your service is affected by the incident, we apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience while we work with your internet service providers to restore your service as soon as possible.”

M1, in a Facebook reply to a customer who had expressed frustration at the telco’s seeming silence on the issue, advised affected customers to restart their fibre modem and router and checking that all cables are securely connected.

It added that it will keep customers updated as soon as more details are available.

The Straits Times has contacted Singtel, M1, StarHub, Simba, ViewQwest, the Infocomm Media Development Authority and NetLink Trust for more information.