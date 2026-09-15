Internet connection disrupted for about 1,200 in Bishan, Thomson: NetLink Trust

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NetLink Trust said it is working with internet service providers to restore services as soon as possible.

SINGAPORE – Some 1,200 i nternet users in Bishan and Thomson may be experiencing disruptions to their broadband connections due to a fibre service outage, NetLink Trust said on its website Sept 15.

NetLink Trust designs, builds, owns and operates the passive fibre network infrastructure of Singapore’s Nationwide Broadband Network.

“If your service is affected by the incident, we apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience while we work with your Internet Service Providers to restore your service as soon as possible,” NetLink Trust said, in a post that was updated at 2.35pm.

In separate social media posts on the same day , telcos SingTel, StarHub and M1 said the outage may have affected some of their subscribers.

StarHub said in a Facebook post that the disruption was due to a “fibre cut”, while Singtel separately said on Facebook that it was informed by NetLink Trust of the outage in Bishan.

All three telcos said they are working with NetLink Trust on the issue.

On Downdetector, SingTel recorded a peak of around 120 reports of service outage around 2.30pm, while StarHub recorded 91 reports at around 1.40pm. M1 recorded 32 reports at around 1.30pm.

The Straits Times has contacted NetLink Trust for more information regarding the fibre service outage.