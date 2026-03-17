Singtel says ‘small number’ of customers facing issues; unrelated to 8-hour disruption on March 16

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Singtel said it is aware that a "small number" of customers may be experiencing connectivity issues.

SINGAPORE – Some Singtel users experienced connectivity issues on the morning of March 17, a day after an eight-hour-long disruption that affected thousands of the telco’s users.

In a Facebook post at 11.30am, Singtel said it was aware that a “small number” of customers were facing issues, adding that the service disruption is unrelated to the one on March 16.

“Our engineers are working urgently on resolving the matter as quickly as possible,” said the telco, apologising for the inconvenience caused.

At 6.50am, there were 31 reports of Singtel-related problems on Downdetector – a site which tracks service outage by collating status reports from a number of sources.

The number of reports jumped to 213 at 7.18am, and peaked at 396 at 9.03am. As at 11.20am, there were 309 reports.