Straitstimes.com header logo

Singtel says ‘small number’ of customers facing issues; unrelated to 8-hour disruption on March 16

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singtel said it is aware that a "small number" of customers may be experiencing connectivity issues.

Singtel said it is aware that a "small number" of customers may be experiencing connectivity issues.

PHOTO: ST FILE

avatar-alt

Daniel Lai

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – Some Singtel users experienced connectivity issues on the morning of March 17, a day after an eight-hour-long disruption that affected thousands of the telco’s users.

In a Facebook post at 11.30am, Singtel said it was aware that a “small number” of customers were facing issues, adding that the service disruption is unrelated to the one on March 16.

“Our engineers are working urgently on resolving the matter as quickly as possible,” said the telco, apologising for the inconvenience caused.

At 6.50am, there were 31 reports of Singtel-related problems on Downdetector – a site which tracks service outage by collating status reports from a number of sources.

The number of reports jumped to 213 at 7.18am, and peaked at 396 at 9.03am. As at 11.20am, there were 309 reports.

More on this topic
Singtel mobile services restored after eight-hour disruption; payments, ride hailing affected
Technical issues delaying mobile service restoration; no evidence outage is cyber-related: Singtel

Daniel Lai is a journalist at the ST Now team, covering breaking news and international affairs.

See more on

Singtel

Disruption

Mobile data

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.