Thousands of Singtel users report service outage, telco activates ‘rectification measures’

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As at 10.51am, there were more than 5,200 reports of network outage for Singtel users, data from Downdetector showed.

SINGAPORE – Some Singtel customers experienced a service outage on the morning of March 16.

As at 10.51am, there were more than 5,200 reports of network outage for Singtel users, data from Downdetector showed. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Minutes later, at 11.01am, the number of reports on Downdetector peaked at 5,804.

In an update at 12.01pm, Singtel said in a Facebook post that its engineers have identified the issue and that “rectification measures” have been activated. It did not state what the issue was.

It reiterated its advice for customers to power off and devices and turn them back again to help restore mobile connectivity, which it had said in an earlier post at 11.12am.

In that post, it had acknowledged that some customers may be experiencing issues with their mobile services, and that its engineers are investigating.

Singtel apologised to its customers in both posts.

Reports of a service outage started at about 10.30am with 827 reports. Later, at 10.43am, the figure climbed to 3,869 reports, before reaching its peak .

At 11.13am, the number of reports dropped to 4,039, and by 11.42am had halved to 2040.

Previously, a mobile service outage affected Singtel customers for six hours in Nov 2025.

And in October 2024, an unprecedented islandwide disruption involving Singtel’s telecommunications network saw hotlines of the Singapore Civil Defence Force and police, as well as those of hospitals and banks, rendered unreachable. The telco operator was fined $1 million over the fixed-line outage incident on Oct 8 that year that affected 500,000 users for more than four hours.