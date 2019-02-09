SingPost warns against scam e-mails

SingPost has issued an alert warning people not to be taken in by text messages from scammers.

The postal service provider on Thursday uploaded a photo of one such fake message on its Facebook page which tells the recipient to click on a clink to claim a prize from SingPost's "January Prize Draw".

A SingPost spokesman told The Straits Times yesterday that the link in at least one of the fake text messages directs those who click on it to a fraudulent website with the SingPost logo.

The spokesman said that SingPost was first alerted to the scam messages on Monday by several of its customers who asked about the links via the SingPost hotline and on its social media platforms.

As the week progressed, the number of customers contacting SingPost about the messages spiked, prompting the organisation to put up a warning on its Facebook page.

The spokesman added that SingPost has notified the police.

In its Facebook post, SingPost said that anyone receiving text messages, calls or e-mails should not provide any personal information or transfer any money that may be requested.

In an advisory on its website, SingPost says it does not initiate automated voice calls, and uses English as its primary language of communication.

All official e-mails from SingPost are sent from addresses ending with "@singpost.com", and not from personal e-mail accounts from sites such as Hotmail and Gmail, or other unfamiliar e-mail domains.

This is not the first time scammers have targeted SingPost.

In November last year, the organisation said it had received several enquiries from customers about calls and e-mails claiming to have come from the organisation.

Earlier, in June 2016, it warned the public to ignore any callers who claimed to be from SingPost.