SingPost trots out Year of the Horse Zodiac stamps for CNY

The horse-themed stamps, designed in denominations of 62 cents (left) and $2 (right), will go on sale from Jan 23.

SINGAPORE – Stamp collectors can look forward to adding to their stable ahead of the lunar year of the horse, as Singapore Post announced on Jan 20 a new set that features the Chinese zodiac animal.

The set of stamps features two graphical illustrations of the seventh animal in the Chinese zodiac, designed in denominations of 62 cents and $2, and will be out of the stalls on Jan 23. Chinese New Year falls on Feb 17.

Collectors will need to pony up $4.85 for the Pre-cancelled First Day Cover, which comes with an envelope affixed with both stamps and cancelled with a special Zodiac Horse postmark.

The Presentation Pack, which contains both stamps and an insight into the Horse’s spirited ambition, will be sold at $5.35 .

Also new is the Collector’s Sheet, which will include a $10 stamp and a set of eight red packets, at $19.15 . The sheet will highlight the traits of those born in lunar years of the horse.

SingPost will also trot out a stamp folder, with stamp tabs of each of the 12 Zodiac animals, at $22.20 .

The new offerings are available for pre-order on SingPost’s website, while collectors can canter, or gallop, down to all post offices and Philatelic Stores from Jan 23 onwards to snap them up.