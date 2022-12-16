SingPost to raise postage, delivery rates from 2023

SINGAPORE – SingPost will raise rates for postage, package delivery and doorstep parcel delivery in 2023 because of the upcoming increase in goods and services tax (GST).

GST, now at 7 per cent, will go up to 8 per cent from January 2023, and 9 per cent from 2024.

Rates for selected local mail services will rise by between two cents and 10 cents by 2024.

The revised rates also come amid “exceptional inflationary cost increases across manpower, fuel and electricity”, SingPost chief executive of Singapore Neo Su Yin said on Friday.

She said: “SingPost has also been bearing the impact of inflationary cost increases across manpower, fuel and electricity... The adjustment in rates will help us maintain our service offerings and high service standards, and enable us to operate sustainably with the GST hike.”

The rate for standard regular basic mail weighing up to 20g will be increased to 31 cents in 2023, and 32 cents in 2024, up from 30 cents in 2022.

Standard regular basic mail weighing up to 40g will cost 38 cents in 2023 and 39 cents in 2024, up from 37 cents in 2022.

First local stamps, for items weighing up to 20g, will be priced at 31 cents and second local stamps, for items weighing up to 40g, will be priced at 38 cents, from 2023.

SingPost’s postage rates have not been adjusted since 2014.

Customers still holding existing first local and second local stamps can continue using them from 2023 and need not top up the difference in postage.

Prices for other basic mail services, including standard large and non-standard mail, will remain unchanged as GST is not applied on them.

Prices for tracked mail, now between $2.55 and $3.40, will also be raised from 2023.

The price for items weighing up to 20g will go up by five cents from 2023, while that for items weighing up to 40g will go up by five cents from 2024.