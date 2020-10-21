SingPost to launch stamp issue celebrating 50 years of Singapore-Hungary ties

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Hungary celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties this year.

To mark the occasion, SingPost will be launching a stamp issue with Magyar Posta, its Hungarian counterpart, on Thursday (Oct 22).

The joint stamp issue will feature bridges of the two countries, with the Szechenyi Chain Bridge of Budapest on the left and the Republic's Cavenagh Bridge on the right.

Built in 1869 and spanning the Singapore River, Cavenagh Bridge is Singapore's oldest surviving suspension bridge.

It was named after Sir William Cavenagh, who served as the governor of the Straits Settlements from 1859 to 1867.

At the time, the bridge connected Commercial Square - now Raffles Place - and the government quarters. Those heading to the General Post Office could cross the bridge instead of taking a ferry.

The Szechenyi Chain Bridge in Budapest spans the river Danube.

It too has a storied past, being the first permanent bridge in Budapest when it opened in 1849.

Although the bridge was blown up during World War II, it was rebuilt and re-opened in 1949.

SingPost senior vice-president for post office network, financial services and philately, Ms Marjorie Ooi said that SingPost is proud to celebrate the country's close friendship with Hungary through the stamp issue.

"Singapore and Hungary ties have come a long way. We share a longstanding friendship over the last half century," she said.

The stamps are priced at $1.40 each while miniature sheets cost $3.00 each.

Pre-cancelled first-day covers are at $4.25 each and presentation packs cost $5.35 each.

All of them will go on sale from Thursday and can be bought at all post offices, philatelic stores and online at this website.