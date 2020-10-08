SingPost to launch new uniforms for postal staff

SINGAPORE - SingPost will launch new uniforms for more than 1,000 of its employees on Friday (Oct 9) to mark World Post Day.

This is the first full redesign of postal uniforms since 2011. There are six different uniform sets, and the new look features the same colours - white, red and blue.

SingPost said the uniforms were designed to be both practical and contemporary, for its postal staff to "carry out their duties in comfort".

To suit Singapore's humid climate, the new postman uniform is made of polyester, viscose and cotton so that it is "breathable, comfortable yet robust".

It includes ventilation flaps with inner mesh on the back, so that postmen remain cool while working outdoors.

It also features reflective strips to make postmen more visible to vehicles on the road, as well as a weather-proof jacket and pants to protect them against the elements.

Besides postmen, workers and supervisors in the processing facility as well as courier arm Speedpost's parcel ambassadors have also been issued new uniforms.

Temporary postal workers who do not wear uniforms will receive an apron.

SingPost group chief brand and communications officer Robin Goh said the new uniforms mark a new era for the company.

"This new look is an important milestone for us as we press on with the next lap in this journey, representing the bold and bright vision that we want to achieve as a team.

"More importantly, we want every single SingPost staff - from postmen, parcel ambassadors, post office ambassadors to processing facility team members - to feel a sense of pride when wearing their new uniforms," Mr Goh added.