SingPost to launch 2 S'pore-themed stamp sets

SingPost will be launching two new stamp sets featuring local mascots and everyday lingo in the first week of August. This marks the resumption of new stamp issues which were suspended during the two-month circuit breaker period from April to June.

The mascot-themed set, which will be available from Aug 3, is in support of the SG Cares Movement which aims to foster a caring and inclusive society.

It features five familiar icons including Nila the lion, the official mascot of the 2015 South-east Asian Games; Water Wally, who spreads the message of water conservation; and Sharity the elephant, who symbolises care and compassion for the less fortunate.

The other two are Captain Green, the frog who promotes a clean and green lifestyle, and Singa the lion, who exhorts Singaporeans to be courteous and considerate.

This set of mint stamps comes in two denominations: 30 cents and 70 cents. Pre-cancelled first-day covers are at $3.75 each and presentation packs at $4.80 each.

The second set of five stamps, which will be available from Aug 7, celebrates Singapore's 55th year of independence and features sketches of the city state's iconic quirks. These include common phrases such as "chope", "BTO" and quintessential Singaporean behaviour like joining long queues.

This set also includes a miniature sheet which shows the lifestyle changes that residents in Singapore had to adopt during the circuit breaker period, such as video conferencing sessions and home workouts. The set comes in two denominations: 30 cents and $1.40. Pre-cancelled first-day covers cost $3.40 or $6.05, presentation packs $9.25 and miniature sheets $2.

Both sets can be purchased at all post offices, philatelic stores and online at shop.singpost.com

However, customers will not be able to use the commemorative date-stamp during the launch of the sets in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Customers who wish to have their stamps cancelled may deposit them at any philatelic store and they will be contacted when their items are ready for collection.