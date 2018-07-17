SingPost, ST launch stamp to mark Trump-Kim summit

Singapore Post and The Straits Times are collaborating to launch a stamp commemorating the historic meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump in Singapore.

The June 12 summit, held at the Capella Singapore hotel on Sentosa, was the first meeting between sitting leaders of both countries.

The collector's sheet will be launched on Friday, and measures 113mm by 80mm. It features a photo of the handshake between Mr Kim and Mr Trump taken by Straits Times photojournalist Kevin Lim in Capella Singapore's courtyard.

The stamp itself has a denomination of $10, and measures 45mm by 45mm. It features a close-up of the handshake against the Singapore skyline and the words "DPRK-USA Singapore Summit".

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea, or DPRK, is North Korea's official name.

Collector's sheets will be priced at $10.70 each and sold at all post offices, the Philatelic Store and the Singapore Philatelic Museum. They can also be bought online at shop.singpost.com

Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez said of Mr Lim's work: "Kevin performed brilliantly and delivered. His photos ran not only in The Straits Times, but also in leading publications around the world."

Mr Lim's photos were picked up by international publications such as Time magazine, The Financial Times and The Telegraph. They were also distributed to top news agencies, including Reuters and the Associated Press. He was the only Singaporean photojournalist who was selected by the White House to be a pool photographer.

Mr Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media group, added: "It is fitting to commemorate what he achieved with a special stamp to mark the historic summit here in Singapore."

The summit culminated in a joint statement signed by Mr Kim and Mr Trump, which has been received with cautious optimism as the first step towards peace on the Korean peninsula.

SingPost's chief executive of postal services Woo Keng Leong said postage stamps serve as an important record of a country's history, culture, values and achievements.

He added: "The DPRK-USA Singapore Summit underscores Singapore's international standing and reputation for hosting high-security diplomatic events."