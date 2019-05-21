SingPost postman who tossed mail in Ang Mo Kio rubbish bin has special needs: IMDA

SINGAPORE - A postman who was arrested in January for tossing unopened letters and packages in a rubbish bin in Ang Mo Kio has been issued an advisory following investigations, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said.

The postman has special needs, the authority noted.

In a statement on Tuesday (May 21), IMDA said that it has also given a stern warning to SingPost for the incident, as mail integrity and security had been compromised.

The 29-year-old postman, who served 17 Housing Board blocks in Ang Mo Kio was arrested on Jan 29, after a Facebook user, who goes by the name Alyce Kathlyn, shared eight images of the discarded letters in the bin.

Going by the photos, there were letters from the Land Transport Authority, the National University of Singapore, and for the Community Health Assist Scheme, among others.

SingPost conducted internal investigations and later referred the case to the police.

On Tuesday, IMDA said that the postman had expressed remorse for his actions and was fully cooperative during IMDA's investigations.

He was found in breach of the Postal Services Act.

But IMDA said that it decided to issue an advisory to the postman "in view of the facts and circumstances".

In the statement, the authority said that it has noted SingPost's commitment and ongoing efforts to improve employee engagement and human resources practices.