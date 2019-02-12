Parliament: SingPost not the only mail operator

Singapore Post does not have a monopoly on basic letter services, as there are three others licensed to deliver such letters here, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Sim Ann said yesterday.

SingPost is Singapore's only public postal licensee, which means its obligations include maintaining postal boxes, issuing stamps and delivering basic letters to and from anyone in Singapore, she said.

However, Asendia Singapore, DHL eCommerce (Singapore) and World Marketing Group hold Postal Services Operations licences, which allow them to deliver letters weighing up to 500g.

Services offered by the three companies include business mail and direct mail for marketers.

The Straits Times understands that SingPost delivers most of the letters here.

When Singapore's postal service was privatised in 1992, SingPost received a 15-year exclusive right to conduct domestic and international basic mail services. The market was opened up in 2007, letting other players apply for a licence.

Parcel delivery, meanwhile, is an "open and competitive segment", with many firms offering door-to-door service, Ms Sim said in Parliament.

She was responding to Ms Lee Bee Wah (Nee Soon GRC) on how to prevent the provider of an essential service from becoming complacent, and what circumstances would prompt the revocation of SingPost's licence.

But SingPost's failure to meet government standards does not warrant revoking its licence at the moment, Ms Sim added.

SingPost renewed its licence in 2017 for 20 years.

Tiffany Fumiko Tay