SingPost launches zodiac stamps to mark Year of the Pig

SingPost will launch a set of zodiac pig stamps today to usher in the Year of the Pig.

Collectors who have been buying zodiac animal stamps, released by SingPost every year since 2008, will be able to complete their 12-year series of stamps, as the pig is the final animal sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle.

Stamp sheets featuring the entire 12-animal zodiac series will also be on sale.

The pig stamp issue consists of three graphical illustrations of the animal, and is designed in a similar style as the rest of the stamps in the zodiac series.

The entire series of stamps has been illustrated by award-winning artist Leo Teck Chong, who has designed some 40 sets of national stamps since 1988.

Mr Leo, who is the founding executive creative director of advertising and design firm O'Meteor Creative Artel, will be at the Philatelic Store@GPO from 5pm to 7pm today to autograph his stamp designs.

The stamps can be purchased at all post offices, the Philatelic Store@GPO and the Singapore Philatelic Museum. They can also be purchased online at https://shop.singpost.com/

A set of mint stamps, which will retail for $2.30, comes in three denominations: 1st local, 70 cents and $1.30.

Pre-cancelled first-day covers affixed with the complete set of stamps and cancelled with a special zodiac pig postmark are available at $3.75 each.

Presentation packs consisting of three mint stamps in a holder will be sold at $4.80 each. Collector's sheets with commemorative $5 and $10 stamps may be purchased at $16.80 each.

The special stamp sheets featuring the entire zodiac series come in a set of two sheets, each displaying six zodiac animals. Each sheet costs $16.80.

Collector's sheets featuring all 12 zodiac animals will be available at $8.80 each.

The complete zodiac series presentation pack, which features special rainbow foil stamping and an ultraviolet background, will be sold at $38.

And for the first time, a special lo hei stamp featuring ingredients of the traditional Chinese New Year raw fish salad will be sold at $8.55.

Postage labels that are bought at SAM kiosks at the General Post Office from Jan 25 will also feature a limited-edition Chinese New Year design.

A full list of zodiac-themed gifts can be found at the Philatelic Store and at SingPost's online shop, as well as at the SingPost booth at the River Hongbao 2019 festival from Feb 3 to 10.