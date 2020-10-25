SingPost launches stamp issue celebrating 50 years of Singapore-Hungary ties

Singapore and Hungary celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties this year. To mark the occasion, SingPost last Thursday launched a stamp issue with Magyar Posta, its Hungarian counterpart.

The joint stamp issue features a bridge from each country - the Szechenyi Chain Bridge of Budapest and the Republic's Cavenagh Bridge.

Built in 1869 and spanning the Singapore River, Cavenagh Bridge is Singapore's oldest surviving suspension bridge.

It was named after Sir William Orfeur Cavenagh, who served as the governor of the Straits Settlements from 1859 to 1867.

When it was built, the bridge connected Commercial Square - now Raffles Place - and the government quarters.

People who were heading for the General Post Office could cross the bridge instead of taking a ferry.

The Szechenyi Chain Bridge in Budapest spans the river Danube.

It, too, has a storied past, as it was the first permanent bridge in Budapest when it opened in 1849.

Although the bridge was blown up during World War II, it was rebuilt and reopened in 1949.

SingPost senior vice-president for post office network, financial services and philately, Ms Marjorie Ooi, said that SingPost is proud to celebrate the Republic's close friendship with Hungary through the stamp issue.

"Singapore and Hungary ties have come a long way. We (have shared) a longstanding friendship over the last half century," she said.

The stamps are priced at $1.40 each, while the miniature sheets cost $3 each.

Pre-cancelled first-day covers are at $4.25 each and presentation packs cost $5.35 each.

They can be bought at all post offices, philatelic stores and online at shop.singpost.com