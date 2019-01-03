SingPost launches pig-themed stamps for Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE - SingPost will launch a set of zodiac pig stamps on Friday (Jan 4) to usher in the Year of the Pig.

The postal service provider said on Thursday that it has been releasing zodiac animal stamps every year since 2008. With the launch of the pig stamps, collectors will be able to complete the 12-year series of stamps, as the pig is the 12th and final animal sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle.

The series has been illustrated by award-winning artist Leo Teck Chong, who has designed some 40 sets of national stamps since 1988.

Leo, who is the founding executive creative director of advertising and design firm O'Meteor Creative Artel, will be at the Philatelic Store @ GPO from 5pm to 7pm on Friday to autograph his stamp designs.

This year's stamp issue consists of three graphical illustrations of the pig, and are designed in a similar artistic style as the rest of the stamps in the zodiac stamp series.

The stamps can be purchased while stocks last at all post offices, the Philatelic Store @ GPO and the Singapore Philatelic Museum. They can also be purchased online.

A set of mint stamps, which will retail for $2.30, comes in three denominations: 1st Local, 70 cents and $1.30.

Pre-cancelled First Day Covers affixed with the complete set of stamps and cancelled with a special zodiac pig postmark are available at $3.75 each. Collector's Sheets with commemorative $5 and $10 stamps may be purchased at $16.80, and Presentation Packs will be sold at $4.80 each.

This is also the first time stamp sheets featuring the entire zodiac series will be on sale. Two special stamp sheets, each displaying six zodiac animals, may be purchased at $16.80 each. Collector's Sheets featuring all 12 zodiac animals will be available at $8.80.

The Complete Zodiac Series Presentation Pack, featuring special rainbow foil stamping and an ultraviolet background, will be sold at $38.

A special Lo Hei stamp featuring ingredients of the iconic Chinese New Year appetiser will also be sold for the first time at $8.55.

Postage labels bought at SAM kiosks at the General Post Office from Jan 25 will also feature a limited-edition Chinese New Year design.

A full list of zodiac-themed gifts can be found at the Philatelic Store and at SingPost's online shop, as well as at the SingPost booth at the River HongBao 2019 festival from Feb 3 to 10.