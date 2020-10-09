SingPost launches new postal staff uniforms to mark World Post Day

SingPost will launch new uniforms for more than 1,000 of its employees today to mark World Post Day.

This is the first full redesign of postal uniforms since 2011. There are six different uniform sets, and the new look features the same colours - white, red and blue.

SingPost said the uniforms were designed to be both practical and contemporary, for its postal staff to "carry out their duties in comfort".

To suit Singapore's humid climate, the new postman uniform is made of polyester, viscose and cotton so that it is "breathable, comfortable, yet robust".

It includes ventilation flaps with inner mesh on the back, so that postmen remain cool while working outdoors. It also features reflective strips to make them more visible to vehicles on the road, as well as a weatherproof jacket and pants to protect them against the elements.

Besides postmen, workers and supervisors in the processing facility as well as courier arm Speedpost's parcel ambassadors have also been issued new uniforms.

Temporary postal workers who do not wear uniforms will receive an apron.

SingPost group chief brand and communications officer Robin Goh said the new uniforms mark a new era for the company.

"This new look is an important milestone for us as we press on with the next lap in this journey, representing the bold and bright vision that we want to achieve as a team. The use of strong colours is a deliberate choice in portraying our postal team as an energetic force, as we elevate and equip them with new skill sets towards the launch of our smart letterbox," he said.

On Sept 12, SingPost announced that it will be conducting a trial of its smart letterbox system in the coming months.

The trial will start with one neighbourhood in the west. This system uses a central machine, instead of individual letterboxes, that stores and dispenses mail and small packages. Items are sorted according to size for more space efficiency, and can be retrieved from the machine by users providing a form of authentication, such as through scanning a QR code.

Users may also receive notifications through a mobile app when items arrive.