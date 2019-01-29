SingPost investigating case of unopened mail found discarded in Ang Mo Kio rubbish bin

SINGAPORE - SingPost is investigating an incident where a stack of mail, containing parcels and official letters from the authorities, was allegedly tossed into a rubbish bin in Ang Mo Kio.

The postal service provider's actions follow a Facebook post by user Alyce Kathlyn on Monday night (Jan 28), which shared eight images of the unopened letters in the bin.

Going by the photos, there were letters from the Land Transport Authority, the National University of Singapore, and for the Community Health Assist Scheme, among others.

The letters were meant for some residents living in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 and Avenue 5, according to the mailing addresses.

Ms Kathlyn claimed that the postman had discarded the letters and parcels in the bin.

"This is not the first time we've found this in Ang Mo Kio," she wrote in the Facebook post, which has at least 145 comments and 3,800 shares.

On Tuesday, SingPost said on its Facebook page that it was aware of the images of the discarded letters that have been circulating online.

A SingPost team was dispatched to comb the area overnight, it said.

While the bin was located, the team was unable to find the discarded letters, despite expanding its search to other bins in the vicinity, said SingPost.

The team also opened letter boxes to check if the letters were delivered to the affected recipients.

SingPost said that is also interviewing the postman on duty. Its customer service team has also tried to get in touch with Ms Kathlyn.

"Our main priority currently is to locate the letters and have them delivered to intended recipients," the postal service provider said.

Some social media users, including Ms Kathlyn, left comments on SingPost's Facebook page, demanding for a thorough investigation and an explanation.

Facebook user Tiong Low also claimed that his tenant, who lives in Block 177 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, has not received mail for the past two months.

"I told her to continue monitoring and to update me. Mail hardly (goes) missing in Singapore... I demand an investigation and answer from your office," the user wrote.

SingPost told customers in its Tuesday Facebook post that it is investigating the discarded letters matter and will provide an update as soon as possible.

Earlier this month, the postal service provider drew ire from customers for its apparent poor delivery service during the year-end peak season.

Many of them took to social media to complain about letters and packages that were not delivered or delayed.

SingPost later apologised for its "service failures" and added that it will be reviewing and improving its operational procedures.