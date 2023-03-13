SingPost equips vehicles with defibrillators to join network of drivers that can respond to cardiac arrest cases

SINGAPORE – Postal services provider Singapore Post has equipped some of its vehicles with defibrillators as part of a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) programme that gets first aid-trained drivers to quickly respond to cardiac arrest cases.

SingPost joins Strides Taxi, Grab, ComfortDelGro, Ninja Van, private-hire drivers as well as other motorists who ply the roads with automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and are ready to be mobilised.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said that aside from equipping the vehicles with AEDs, the drivers are also trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Dr Faishal, who attended the launch of the initiative at SingPost’s Tampines Regional Base on Monday, said: “When a cardiac arrest is reported, community first responders (CFRs) in participating vehicles within 1.5km of the case will be notified by the SCDF via the myResponder mobile application.”

He said responders who are in the vicinity and able to help can quickly proceed to the scene, perform CPR, and administer the AED on the victim.

“In areas with limited AED coverage, the drivers under the AED-on-Wheels programme can make a key difference to the lives of others whenever they ply the roads,” he added.

As at February 2023, these responders on wheels have responded to 152 suspected cardiac arrest cases since the programme was launched in November 2015.

“Together, they are part of more than 130,000 CFRs registered on the myResponder app. Last year, these CFRs responded to over 60 per cent of suspected cardiac arrest cases activated by the SCDF,” said Dr Faishal.