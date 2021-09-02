SingPost Centre death: How the elderly man could have got lost

SINGAPORE - After Mr Soh Eng Thong was reported missing last Saturday (Aug 28), four days passed before his body was found in a stairwell at SingPost Centre.

The police are still investigating.

Questions abound over Mr Soh's case, including whether he had been there since last Saturday when he told his family he was calling from the mall.

The Straits Times visited the popular mall in Paya Lebar on Thursday to find out how the 78-year-old could have got lost and how his body could have remained undetected there for days.

In Mr Soh's last phone conversation with his daughter last Saturday at about 11am, he told her that he was at SingPost Centre.

He also said that his legs were tired. He had not been home since last Friday night. His family said he did not have dementia.

Mr Soh's body was found in the stairwell of the South Lobby of basement 3, which is adjacent to a carpark that is not in use, on Tuesday afternoon.

Mall-goers and staff who work in shops in the mall said the basement 3 carpark has been closed for over a year. None of them had heard about the incident prior to the news reports.

"Our burning question is how did he even walk there and when," Mr Soh's son, Mr David Soh, 39, told ST on Wednesday, adding that the family is still waiting for an answer from the authorities.

A floor supervisor at the Twelve Cupcakes outlet, who wished to be known only as Ms Pineda, said that she was shocked by the news, particularly because the cleaners often stay past 10pm and would have spotted anyone in the mall. The outlet on basement 1 is about 30m from the South Lobby stairwell.

The 40-year-old said: "I don't think anyone goes to basement 3, and I never see people take the stairs."

Cleaners and security guards at the mall declined to speak about the matter.



Mr Soh Eng Thong's body was found in the stairwell of the South Lobby of basement 3, which is adjacent to a carpark that is not in use. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



More on this topic Related Story Man, 78, missing for five days before body found in SingPost Centre stairwell

On Thursday afternoon, lift access to basement 3 had been sealed off and barriers were put up in the carpark to prevent drivers from accessing the floor.

The South Lobby stairwell is also accessible through an obscure door on the first floor located on the side of the mall facing the MRT tracks.

In the stairwell, the doors that lead to lift lobbies on each floor are one way, meaning that once shut, it is not possible to access the lift lobbies from the stairwell.

To exit the stairwell from basement 3, one would have to take the stairs up to the ground level.



The lift access to basement 3 of the South Lobby had been sealed off. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY





Barriers were put up in the basement 3 carpark to prevent drivers from accessing the floor. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The stairwell has motion-detector lights and air vents.

Closed-circuit television cameras were not spotted inside the stairwell, but only outside the door on the ground floor.

The police said that they were alerted to a body at the site at about 3.15pm on Tuesday. They found Mr Soh lying motionless, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. Preliminary investigations do not suggest foul play.

A spokesman for SingPost expressed condolences to Mr Soh's family and said that it is assisting with police investigations.

The younger Mr Soh, who works in sales, told ST earlier that when his father's body was found, his belongings were neatly laid out.

"It's the usual for him. At home, he also places his things very neatly so it's easier to find," said Mr David Soh.

"They said they found him lying down... Like he took a nap."