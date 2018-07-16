SingPost and The Straits Times launch stamp commemorating Trump-Kim summit

SINGAPORE - Singapore Post and The Straits Times are collaborating to launch a new stamp commemorating the historic meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump.

The June 12 summit, held at the Capella Singapore on Sentosa, was the first meeting between the leaders of both countries.

The collector's sheet will be launched on July 20 and measures 113mm by 80mm. It will feature a photo of the the handshake between Mr Kim and Mr Trump taken by The Straits Times photojournalist Kevin Lim.

The stamp itself has a denomination of $10 and measures 45mm by 45mm. It features a close-up of the handshake against the Singapore skyline and the words "DPRK-USA Singapore Summit". DPRK is an abbreviation of the North's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Collector's sheets will be priced at $10.70 each and sold at all post offices, the Philatelic Store and the Singapore Philatelic Museum. They can also be bought online at shop.singpost.com

Mr Warren Fernandez, ST editor and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings’s English/Malay/Tamil Media group, said: "Kevin performed brilliantly and delivered. His photos ran not only in The Straits Times but also in leading publications around the world.

"It is fitting to commemorate what he achieved with a special stamp to mark the historic summit here in Singapore."

Mr Woo Keng Leong, chief executive officer of postal services at SingPost, said that postage stamps serve as an important record of a country's history, culture, values and achievements.

He added: "The DPRK-USA Singapore Summit underscores Singapore's international standing and reputation for hosting high-security diplomatic events."