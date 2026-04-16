Single-sex schools in Singapore: Are they becoming a thing of the past?

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Over the last couple of years, several of Singapore’s well-known boys’ schools have opened their doors to girls.

Over the last couple of years, several of Singapore’s well-known boys’ schools have opened their doors to girls.



The latest to join the list is Montfort Junior School. In March, it was announced that the primary school will become co-ed from 2028, while Montfort Secondary School will follow suit by 2034 or earlier.

As such announcements often do, it got people talking – about heritage, cultural identity, and what may be lost when single-sex schools go co-ed.

In this episode, I speak with a former deputy principal at Raffles Girls’ School, an academic from the National Institute of Education, and a mother of three boys who sits on two school boards and an alumni board.

With shrinking student numbers and competing demands for space , is there still a case for teaching boys and girls separately?

Watch The Usual Place at 12pm SGT/HKT and share your thoughts on our YouTube channel.

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