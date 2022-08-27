Single mother who finds time to help the community among four winners of Silent Heroes Award

SINGAPORE- While some may feel overwhelmed by difficulties life throws at them, Miss Sharon Khoo Kwee Lan's selflessness transcended her own challenges.

In 2004, she adopted the son of a close relative, a single mother who had died. Seven years later, she lost her husband to an illness and had to single-handedly raise her own son and adopted son who has global developmental delay, a condition where a child takes longer to reach development milestones.

Despite these curveballs, the 62-year-old stayed resilient for her two sons and even found time to help out in the special needs community.

On Saturday (Aug 27), Miss Khoo was one of four inspiring individuals honoured at the annual Singapore Silent Heroes Award ceremony held at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Miss Khoo said she started to volunteer at organisations that help persons with disabilities (PWDs) so that she could better understand the needs of her adopted son.

"I had no idea what special needs was all about. I needed to learn ways in which I could teach my son, and volunteering and teaching others has allowed me to learn a lot about myself," she said.

"I am very honoured to receive an award but what is more important is that throughout this process, I have surprised myself about how strong I am as a person."

The award, in its ninth year, is organised by non-profit Civilians Association Singapore (CAS). It recognises everyday Singaporeans, permanent residents and foreigners residing in Singapore who have quietly made a difference across families, communities, and society without seeking recognition or monetary benefits.

From an initial pool of nearly 52 nominations, 13 were shortlisted as finalists, out of which four were awarded the winner trophies in four categories.

Miss Khoo was conferred the Heart of Humanity award for finding greater fulfilment in serving others.

She gave up her full-time career as a caregiver to pay special attention to her adopted son, and guided his development till his graduation last year from the Hotel and Accommodation Services programme, offered by APSN Delta Senior School.

In the mornings while her adopted son was at school, she spent time with other children with special needs as a part-time teacher aide at Awwa, a social service agency.

She also arranges social gatherings for children with special needs so that they can bond with others, and volunteers at social enterprise Faith Music Centre, to teach PWDs how to play various musical instruments.