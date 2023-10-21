SingHealth raises $1.3 million for President’s Challenge 2023

SINGAPORE – SingHealth has raised $1.3 million for President’s Challenge 2023, concluding their fund-raising effort in a ceremony on Oct 21.

The total amount raised was announced at the event, which was held at the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam as guest of honour.

SingHealth’s Caring Hands, Compassionate Hearts campaign, led by the SNEC, marked the 19th year that Singapore’s largest public healthcare cluster has supported the cause.

More than 32,000 SingHealth staff, including doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and healthcare administrators, took part in numerous fund-raising drives and outreach programmes, including outings for clients of the beneficiary agencies.

The President’s Challenge is a national movement led by the president to rally Singaporeans to build a caring and cohesive society by raising funds as well as galvanising support for the disadvantaged communities through volunteering and inclusive employment.

The movement, which started in 2000, supports various social services initiatives involving children, youth and family, eldercare, healthcare, mental health, disability, sports, arts, education and rehabilitation.

Professor Ivy Ng, group chief executive of SingHealth, said on Saturday that she was heartened to see all her staff “coming together as one family to pool their energy and time together for a greater cause, to care for those in need in our community”.

Professor Jodhbir Mehta, SNEC’s deputy chief executive (research), who is also the chairman for this year’s SingHealth President’s Challenge steering committee, thanked corporate partners from diverse sectors for their contributions.

He said none of the partners sought recognition or promotional benefits in return.

“All graciously gave us time to share more and all gave with their heart. We are deeply honoured and touched by all the support and generosity,” he added.