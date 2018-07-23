SingHealth posts guide on identifying SMS notifications in wake of fake messages informing patients of data breach

SINGAPORE - SingHealth has advised the public on what a genuine SMS notification informing them if their data had been leaked should look like, after some people said they received fake messages.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (July 22), SingHealth said that recipients should check that the sender is SingHealth and that the links in the message are www.singhealth.com.sg/cyberattack or bit.ly/cyber-attack18

While the contents of the message may vary depending on whether an individual's personal data or medical information were accessed during the cyber attack, SingHealth said that it will not ask for credit card or other financial information.

Those who are still unsure can check the Health Buddy app or the SingHealth website using their SingPass, it added.

On Friday, SingHealth had warned patients against fake messages saying that an individual's personal data, telephone numbers, financial details and medical records have all been accessed.

This comes after the authorities announced that hackers had infiltrated the computers of SingHealth in an unprecedented breach of personal data here.

The 1.5 million patients who were affected had visited SingHealth between May 1, 2015, and July 4 this year.

Among them, 160,000 people, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and a few ministers, had their outpatient prescriptions stolen as well.

SingHealth on Friday began contacting all patients who have visited its specialist outpatient clinics and polyclinics during the period to notify them if their data has been stolen.

As of Saturday, more than 700,000 patients have been notified via SMS.

The remaining patients should receive their SMS notification by Monday, while some 150,000 patients who did not register their mobile numbers with SingHealth will receive letters informing them about whether they are affected within a week.