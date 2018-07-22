SingHealth ops unaffected after Net delinking

Operations at SingHealth's healthcare institutions seemed unaffected yesterday after it delinked Internet access from staff computers.

About 1.5 million patients had their personal information stolen when hackers broke into SingHealth's computers in Singapore's worst cyber attack.

More than 700,000 patients have received text messages on whether their data had been stolen.

Questions also abound over who were likely behind the attack as well as over Singapore's Smart Nation initiatives, which have been paused.

