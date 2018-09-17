Singer who allegedly shouted gang slogans during Yishun getai arrested

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a Malaysian singer who allegedly shouted gang slogans during a performance at a Yishun getai.

A video uploaded on the Singapore Uncensored - Bringing you uncensored coverage Facebook page last Monday (Sept 10),shows a man at a getai performance shouting "Ang Soon Tong" over a microphone.

The performance reportedly took place at Block 101 Yishun Avenue 5, on Sept 7.

Ang Soon Tong is the name of a secret society, believed to operate in Singapore and Malaysia.

The police said on Monday that a report had been lodged last Monday in relation to the case.

The Straits Times understands that the singer has been arrested.

Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported on Saturday that the singer, who is also known by his stage name "Weizong", was out on bail and had to remain in Singapore to assist with investigations.

The report also said that Weizong had been interrogated at the Police Cantonment Complex for around six hours, and that the organiser of the getai was questioned for two to three hours.

After the video of the performance was put up online, Weizong posted on Facebook saying that he was going to the police station and that he hoped the police proceedings would go smoothly. He also claimed that he did not know it was illegal to shout gang slogans.

However, the post appeared to have been removed soon after Weizong was interrogated.

Earlier in March, a 46-year-old security guard, who claimed to be a member of Ang Soon Tong, was jailed after pleading guilty to one count each of criminal intimidation, being a member of an unlawful society and dishonest misappropriation of property.