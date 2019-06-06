Singer appeals for help for kin 'trapped' in Lebanon

Home-grown singer Taufik Batisah's cousin and her daughter are "trapped" in Lebanon and unable to return to Singapore, the artist said in a Facebook post and video on Monday.

Appealing for help, he said that his Singaporean relatives, Madam Nur Ayisha and her daughter Hana, need funds to seek legal help and pay other expenses in order to come back to Singapore.

Taufik, a former winner of the Singapore Idol singing contest, said Hana's father is Lebanese and is believed to be in Australia.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and its honorary consulate-general in Lebanon are aware of the case, an MFA spokesman told The Straits Times.

The MFA has been in touch with Madam Nur and her family and has been rendering consular assistance to them.

Taufik directed his followers to a GoGetFunding fund-raising website that was started by Madam Nur's father, Mr Mohamed Ismail.

The campaign description said Madam Nur and Hana went to Lebanon in 2017 to visit Hana's grandparents on instructions from Hana's father.

Later they found that a travel ban had been issued on Hana, preventing her from leaving Lebanon, according to the website.

Madam Nur was forced to leave the country without her child, who was then about eight months old.

Last year, a Lebanese court lifted the travel ban on Hana and awarded Madam Nur full custody of her child.

Madam Nur went to Lebanon in June last year and was reunited with her daughter.

"Just as we thought the nightmare (was) finally over, (Hana's father's) family executed another charge against (Madam Nur)," said the post on the GoGetFunding website.

Taufik said that his family tried various ways to bring the pair back home safely, but each time their "hopes were destroyed as fresh accusations were fabricated to prevent them from leaving the country".

He said the latest charge against Madam Nur was that she had kidnapped Hana and she was now subject to a travel ban.

As of yesterday evening, more than $30,000 had been donated to the fund-raising campaign, which has set a target of $50,000.

The latest campaign update by Mr Ismail said: "We are humbled by your kind generosity and we truly appreciate your continuous support in this campaign."