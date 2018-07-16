Singapore's water supply will never be threatened: DPM Teo

The nation's water supply will continue to be secure, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean said yesterday, emphasising that Singapore will "never be threatened by anyone who wants to cut off our water supply".

Speaking at the 14th iteration of the Punggol North Racial and Religious Harmony Street Parade, DPM Teo said it is important for Singapore to hold on to values such as self-reliance, which is key to building a strong and resilient country.

Singapore, he said, has been planning for the future for 50 years and continues to plan for the next five decades "so that Singaporeans will never be short of water, will always have water and will never be threatened by anybody who wants to cut off our water supply".

Self-reliance extends to government programmes such as national annuity scheme Central Provident Fund Life and the recently announced CareShield Life, a national severe disability care scheme. DPM Teo said these schemes are a way to "protect the strength of our country and not pass the burden on to our children".

DPM Teo, who is also the adviser to Pasir Ris-Punggol grassroots organisations, was joined by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and adviser to Punggol North Ng Chee Meng for the event.

About 10,000 residents attended the event, which included inter-generational and multi-ethnic dance performances.

There were also heritage exhibitions, cultural booths and free games for residents to enjoy.