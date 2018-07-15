Singapore's water supply will 'never be threatened': DPM Teo

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans can rest assured that the nation's water supply will remain secure, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean emphasised on Sunday (July 15).

Speaking at the 14th Punggol North Racial and Religious Harmony Street Parade, DPM Teo said it is important for Singapore to hold on to values such as self-reliance to build a strong, resilient country.

Raising Singapore's preparations for its water supply as an example, he said: "Singaporeans will never be short of water, will always have water and will never be threatened by anybody who wants to cut our water supply off."

He also raised the importance of government programmes such as Medishield Life, CPF Life and the recently announced Careshield Life, as ways to "protect the strength of our country and not pass the burden onto our children".

DPM Teo, who is also the adviser to Pasir Ris-Punggol grassroots organisations, was joined at the event by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and adviser to Punggol North Ng Chee Meng.

Around 10,000 residents attended the event, which included inter-generational and multi-ethnic dance performances.

There were also heritage exhibitions, cultural booths, free games and snack booths.

Related Story Water still an existential issue, despite advances

Mr Ng also urged residents to remain vigilant and active citizens: "While we celebrate, let us also not just enjoy ourselves, but to take action and be responsible and do our part to build a Singapore that we love."