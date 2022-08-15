Singapore's War On Covid Podcast: Living with Covid-19 in Singapore and moving beyond

The crowd waves flags during the National Day Parade 2022 held at The Float, on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
ST's executive editor Sumiko Tan narrates the Singapore's War On Covid Podcast series, produced by ST's podcast producer Hadyu Rahim and editor Ernest Luis. ST PHOTO: ST PODCASTS
Synopsis: This podcast series is based on selected chapters from a book detailing Singapore’s experience battling the Covid-19 pandemic. The book - written by journalists of The Straits Times and edited by ST’s executive editor Sumiko Tan - is titled In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story and is available in major bookstores. Details online: https://www.stbooks.sg/

In this sixth and final instalment, ST's executive editor Sumiko Tan looks at how thousands of Singaporeans celebrated the country’s 57th birthday on Aug 9, 2022 at the Marina Bay floating platform. The day before, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had said in his National Day message that Singapore was in a much better place in its fight against the coronavirus.

Highlights (click/tap above): (Headphones recommended)

1:43 Spectators at the parade say life has returned to normal, as they relish being among more than 25,000 attendees

2:45 PM Lee on why Singapore is in a "much better position". This follows a key turning point on April 26, 2022

5:15 Permanent secretary Pang Kin Keong, who heads the Homefront Crisis Executive Group, on how it had been more than two long years of high alert for public servants

6:46 Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on why Singapore will not declare a "Freedom Day" from Covid yet; Omicron subvariants fail to shake confidence

11:00 When will Covid-19 end? Mr Ong on booster shots becoming part of regular life and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on "feeling the stones" as Singapore "crosses the river"

12:35 PM Lee on why unity as a nation is crucial to move beyond this "test of a generation"

Produced by: Sumiko Tan (sumiko@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Audio snippets: Courtesy of MCI SINGAPORE, PSD Singapore & GOVSG YouTube

Closing music courtesy of NDPeeps' Spotify - Lo-fi cover of Home: https://str.sg/wRhu

