Singapore's War On Covid Podcast: Living with Covid-19 in Singapore and moving beyond

1:43 Spectators at the parade say life has returned to normal, as they relish being among more than 25,000 attendees

2:45 PM Lee on why Singapore is in a "much better position". This follows a key turning point on April 26, 2022

5:15 Permanent secretary Pang Kin Keong, who heads the Homefront Crisis Executive Group, on how it had been more than two long years of high alert for public servants

6:46 Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on why Singapore will not declare a "Freedom Day" from Covid yet; Omicron subvariants fail to shake confidence

11:00 When will Covid-19 end? Mr Ong on booster shots becoming part of regular life and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on "feeling the stones" as Singapore "crosses the river"

12:35 PM Lee on why unity as a nation is crucial to move beyond this "test of a generation"

Produced by: Sumiko Tan (sumiko@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Audio snippets: Courtesy of MCI SINGAPORE, PSD Singapore & GOVSG YouTube

Closing music courtesy of NDPeeps' Spotify - Lo-fi cover of Home: https://str.sg/wRhu

