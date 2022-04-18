Singapore's War On Covid Podcast: Inside Singapore's Covid-19 War Room

Synopsis: This podcast series is based on selected chapters from a book, detailing Singapore’s experience battling the Covid-19 pandemic. The book - written by journalists of The Straits Times and edited by ST’s executive editor Sumiko Tan - is titled In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story and is available in major bookstores now. Details online: https://www.stbooks.sg/
In this third episode of six instalments, ST's executive editor Sumiko Tan tells the exclusive story of how the decision-makers in Singapore's Covid-19 "war room" managed the pandemic and why it decided to be as transparent as they could with the public.
Highlights (click/tap above): (Headphones recommended)
01:25 Singapore's then-Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on how he realised back in January 2020, that the new coronavirus outbreak was beyond the efforts of one ministry
03:53 How a high-powered group of civil servants led by permanent secretary of the Home Affairs Ministry - Mr Pang Kin Keong - worked to support the war room led by the ministers
05:06 Mr Gan on why the multi-ministry task force (MTF) decided to be as transparent as possible about how it dealt with Covid-19
06:44 Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean on his role of creating a structure, unity in a chain of command
08:22 PM Lee Hsien Loong on the aim to be transparent, a chain of command, making decisions guided by data, and differing views in Cabinet
14:37 PM Lee reflects on painful national decisions, such as the closure of Changi Airport and Singapore's "circuit-breaker" lockdown in April 2020
19:50 PM Lee addresses a weary nation to explain the decision to transition from a strategy of zero-Covid to living with Covid
Produced by: Sumiko Tan (sumiko@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
