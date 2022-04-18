Singapore's War On Covid Podcast: Inside Singapore's Covid-19 War Room

In this third episode of six instalments, ST's executive editor Sumiko Tan tells the exclusive story of how the decision-makers in Singapore's Covid-19 "war room" managed the pandemic and why it decided to be as transparent as they could with the public.

Highlights (click/tap above): (Headphones recommended)

01:25 Singapore's then-Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on how he realised back in January 2020, that the new coronavirus outbreak was beyond the efforts of one ministry

03:53 How a high-powered group of civil servants led by permanent secretary of the Home Affairs Ministry - Mr Pang Kin Keong - worked to support the war room led by the ministers

05:06 Mr Gan on why the multi-ministry task force (MTF) decided to be as transparent as possible about how it dealt with Covid-19

06:44 Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean on his role of creating a structure, unity in a chain of command

08:22 PM Lee Hsien Loong on the aim to be transparent, a chain of command, making decisions guided by data, and differing views in Cabinet

14:37 PM Lee reflects on painful national decisions, such as the closure of Changi Airport and Singapore's "circuit-breaker" lockdown in April 2020

19:50 PM Lee addresses a weary nation to explain the decision to transition from a strategy of zero-Covid to living with Covid

Produced by: Sumiko Tan (sumiko@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow Singapore's War On Covid podcast series here:

Playlist: https://str.sg/wsfD

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wsPm

Spotify: https://str.sg/wsPs

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wsyN

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Sumiko Tan's stories: https://str.sg/Jbhe

---

Follow ST Podcasts:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWVR

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

#stcovidbook