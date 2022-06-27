Singapore's War On Covid Podcast: Crisis communication

A screengrab of a Phua Chu Kang (PCK) vaccination music video starring Gurmit Singh and Irene Ang, which has garnered more than five million views. PHOTO: GOV.SG
(From left to right) Chief of Government Communications Mr Janadas Devan, ST's podcast producer Hadyu Rahim and ST's executive editor Sumiko Tan.
ST PHOTO: ERNEST LUIS
(From left to right) Deputy director of the Case Management Contact Centre, Ms Liaw Wy-Ning, ST's executive editor Sumiko Tan, ST's podcast producer Hadyu Rahim and Mr Daniel Lee, assistant director, Campaigns and Production at Ministry of Communications and Information.
ST PHOTO: ERNEST LUIS
Executive Editor
Updated
Published
30 min ago

Synopsis: This podcast series is based on selected chapters from a book detailing Singapore’s experience battling the Covid-19 pandemic. The book - written by journalists of The Straits Times and edited by ST’s executive editor Sumiko Tan - is titled In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story and is available in major bookstores. Details online: https://www.stbooks.sg/

In this fifth of six instalments, ST's executive editor Sumiko Tan looks back at how the government communicated its Covid 19 strategy in the first two years of the pandemic. This included bringing back the 1990s sitcom character Phua Chu Kang to persuade people to get vaccinated, and setting up a hotline call centre during the hurried switch to home recovery in late 2021 when the Delta variant raged. 

Highlights (click/tap above): (Headphones recommended)

01:13 Snippet from viral music video featuring actor Gurmit Singh playing Phua Chu Kang; Mr Daniel Lee, an officer from the Ministry of Communications and Information, explains how the video was meant to target those in their 40s and 50s

02:50 Mr Janadas Devan, Chief of Government Communications, on the importance of maintaining public trust

06:54 Learning and adapting: The biggest comms mistake? 

08:21 In 2021, the challenge was to get the elderly vaccinated; more music video campaigns rolled out in Chinese dialects, Malay and Tamil

11:25 Ms Liaw Wy-Ning, deputy director of the Case Management Contact Centre, on setting up and manning the Covid-19 hotline during the difficult Delta variant period; dealing with widespread fear, anxiety, confusion

14:25 Minister for Communications and Information Mrs Josephine Teo in Parliament in March 2022

Produced by: Sumiko Tan (sumiko@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Audio snippets: Courtesy of MCI SINGAPORE, GOVSG YOUTUBE

Follow Singapore's War On Covid podcast series here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wuJa

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wu3n

Spotify: https://str.sg/wuJy

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

Read Sumiko Tan's stories: https://str.sg/Jbhe 

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top