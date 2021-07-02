Singapore's 'tallest' stamps feature sky-rise greenery

A commemorative set of six stamps featuring prominent buildings with sky-rise greenery in Singapore was released yesterday.

At a height of 81.6mm each, they are the tallest stamps to be issued here, Singapore Post said.

The six sky-rise greenery projects featured were built by public and private developers in the last 10 years. They are Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Oasia Hotel Downtown, Kampung Admiralty, Jewel Changi Airport, SkyTerrace @ Dawson, and the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum.

Except for the museum, the other developments have all won for Design of the Year at the President's Design Award (PDA).

The museum was designed by two recipients of the Designer of the Year award at the PDA.

The six landmarks incorporate greenery into their architecture, in line with the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Landscaping for Urban Spaces and High-Rises (Lush) programme.

Introduced in 2009, the programme aims to encourage developers to incorporate greenery on the exterior and interior spaces of buildings to replace greenery lost from the building sites.

Over the past decade, Lush has enabled the introduction of more than 250ha of greenery in new developments, said SingPost.

The stamps, valued between 30 cents and $1.40, are available at all post offices, philatelic stores and online (shop.singpost.com). Pre-cancelled first-day covers with stamps ($6.30) and presentation packs ($7.35) are also available.