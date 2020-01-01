Singapore's second Chief of Defence Force Ng Jui Ping dies at 71

SINGAPORE - Singapore's second Chief of Defence Force (CDF), retired Lieutenant-General Ng Jui Ping, died at the age of 71 on Wednesday (Jan 1).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said that Mr Ng was CDF and Chief of Army during a period of transformational change in the SAF.

"His views were always sharp and incisive. Above all he was a leader who was mission focused and got things done," Mr Teo wrote.

Mr Teo said he visited Mr Ng three weeks ago. "We reminisced over the times we served together in the SAF. As always, he displayed great strength and courage," he wrote, adding: "My deepest condolences to the family of an old comrade."

Mr Ng was CDF from 1992 to 1995. He was the first batch of officers who answered an advertisement in 1966 to become one of Singapore's pioneer career soldiers.

He became an entrepreneur after retiring from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in 1995.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said that during Mr Ng tenure as CDF, he emphasised “leadership by example” where commanders at various levels personally led and executed training.

In 1990, he established a Warrant Officer Corps to train, groom and appoint non-commissioned officers to command positions, similar to the officer corps, Mindef said.

He was also involved in the pioneering of the second generation SAF and redefined SAF’s strategies and capabilities to enable an integrated and more effective armed forces, the ministry added.

Current CDF Lt-Gen Melvyn Ong expressed his condolences to Mr Ng’s family on Mindef’s Facebook page.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lt Gen (retired) Ng Jui Ping. He was an exemplary leader and laid the foundation for the SAF to be as it is today. My officers and I are fortunate beneficiaries of his legacy and will continue his work to keep Singapore safe and secure.

“We thank Lt Gen (retired) Ng for his many contributions to the SAF and extend our deepest sympathies to his family.”

Former SAF officers who have worked with Mr Ng also took to Facebook to pay tributes.

Retired general, Mr Bernard Tan, recalled how he spent 10 days with Mr Ng as his staff officer on an official visit to France and the US.

"No officer I have worked with has been so demanding or skilled at keeping people on their toes," said Mr Tan.

Mr Tan said Mr Ng had been suffering from pancreatic cancer and added that he respected the former CDF's decision to stay quiet about his illness.

"Lt-Gen Ng was a unique leader, someone who will always be remembered by those in uniform," he wrote.