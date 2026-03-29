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The Riot Control System Tactical Strike Vehicle (left) and the new-generation water cannon vehicle have been added to the Special Operations Command police officers’ fleet.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s riot police have a new water cannon vehicle equipped with targeting cameras to disperse crowds during public order incidents like riots.

It is one of two new vehicles that Special Operations Command (SOC) police officers have added to their fleet.

The new-generation water cannon vehicles replace a fleet that has been in use for the past 20 years.

Commissioned in December 2025, the latest version comes with enhanced features such as independent targeting cameras on the water monitors, which allow operators to identify targets more accurately.

Vehicle operators now have a 360-degree view of their surroundings, using new cameras and sensors.

As public order incidents can last several hours, the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) has an anti-fatigue monitor which tracks a driver’s alertness. If a driver is inactive for some time, the system will beep and a pop-up message will appear.

The ADAS also comes with safety features like blind spot detection, collision warning and lane departure alerts.

The Little India riot on Dec 8, 2013, was the worst public order incident in Singapore since the racial riots in the 1960s. A total of 62 people, including 37 police officers and 12 Singapore Civil Defence Force officers, were injured.

On March 27, the media were invited to witness a demonstration of the new water cannon vehicle and an enhanced tactical strike vehicle at the Home Team Tactical Centre in Mandai.

The Riot Control System Tactical Strike Vehicle (TSV) is an upgrade from the armoured vehicles introduced in 2023.

A demonstration of the new water cannon vehicle at the Home Team Tactical Centre on March 27. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Commissioned in March, the newer TSV can breach the centre of a public order or public security incident.

Besides existing features such as a protective armour and mesh, the newer vehicles come with a riot control system that includes a long-range acoustic device to disperse crowds, and a pair of grenade launchers which fire non-lethal munitions.

These allow officers to engage subjects from a safe distance, thereby reducing the likelihood of injuries.

The vehicle now comes fitted with a barricade remover to the front, which can be extended to push aside obstacles so that police officers and emergency services can reach injured persons quickly.

The new features on the Riot Control System Tactical Strike Vehicle allow officers to engage subjects from a safe distance, thereby reducing the likelihood of injuries. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Superintendent of Police Mohamed Adnan Mohamed Akbar, who is the head of operations of the Special Operations Command, said: “The enhanced Tactical Strike Vehicle and the next-generation water cannon is a leap forward in modernising the police’s operational capabilities.

“Integrating cutting-edge technologies onto these bigger platforms ensures we are able to provide a swift and effective response to any public order or public security incident.”