Singapore's MFA calls for maximum restraint in Middle East tensions, urges dialogue

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (Jan 8) called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint following Iran's missile attacks on Iraqi military bases with US and other coalition troops, and to resolve their differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

In response to media queries on the situation in the Middle East, an MFA spokesman said in a statement: "Singapore is deeply concerned about rising tensions in the Middle East and is monitoring the situation closely."

"There is an urgent need for all parties to exercise maximum restraint and de-escalate tensions and return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve their differences."

The statement said in view of the volatile security situation, particularly in Iraq and Iran, Singaporeans are strongly advised against travelling to or remaining in these two countries.

"Singapore has no diplomatic representation in Iraq and Iran which constrains our ability to extend consular assistance in an emergency," it said.

"Singaporeans intending to travel to or who are already in the Middle East region are also encouraged to eRegister with us, monitor the local news, heed the advice of the local authorities and take the necessary precautions."

Singaporeans who need consular assistance can contact the ministry's duty office (24 hours) at:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg