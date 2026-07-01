Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore’s lonely seniors: Why the super-aged feel isolated even when living with family

Prioritising economic achievements right now might seem like the best way to secure your future, but consider why preventing chronic elderly loneliness and preparing for a healthy old age must actually begin in your 20s.

Synopsis: On Wednesdays, The Straits Times takes a hard look at Singapore’s social issues of the day with guests.

The shift from open kampungs to closed-door HDB flats has left many Singaporean seniors socially isolated—often feeling invisible even while living with their own families. This chronic loneliness takes a severe toll on psychological well-being, acting as a major risk factor for cognitive decline and conditions like dementia.

How can our seniors age with dignity, connection, and purpose?

In this episode, assistant podcast editor Lynda Hong speaks with Karen Wee, executive director of Lions Befrienders. The social service agency leverages both high-touch human interventions and innovative technology, like Gen AI, to rebuild the kampung spirit in its transformative, relationship-centred approach to eldercare.

Crucially, Karen emphasises that preparing for a healthy old age cannot wait until retirement; it must begin decades earlier through the social habits and personal passions we develop in our 20s and 30s. This requires a societal shift away from purely economic achievements, toward teaching the younger generation how to form deep human relationships that will give them purpose long after they leave the workforce.

Highlights (click/tap above):

13:00 Scams are one reason why seniors refuse to open their doors

18:14 Why social loneliness develops from a young age

21:48 How seniors are benefiting from talking to Gen AI

42:04 Why pursuit of personal passions improves ageing

45:58 How social isolation progresses and worsens over time

Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

Follow Lynda Hong on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/Gm2v

Host: Lynda Hong (lyndahong@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Executive producers: Danson Cheong and Lynda Hong

Follow In Your Opinion Podcast here and get notified for new episode drops:

Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb

Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Follow more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

The Usual Place Podcast YouTube: https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast

---

Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX

---