Singapore's laws apply equally to local and foreign offenders: MHA

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) responded to media reports on the rejection of clemency petitions for prisoners sentenced to death in Singapore in a statement on Saturday (July 13).

In the statement, MHA said allegations that Malaysian prisoners were targeted were "baseless" and that Singapore laws "apply equally" to both local and foreign offenders.

MHA reiterated that "regardless of nationality, all offenders, including prisoners sentenced to death, are accorded full due process under the law".

The response came after Malaysian newspaper The Star reported on Friday that four Malaysian drug convicts had their clemency petitions rejected by Singapore.

In the report, Mr N. Surendran, an adviser of Lawyers for Liberty, a Malaysian human rights and law reform organisation, claimed that the unusual number of simultaneous clemency rejections raised questions as to whether each prisoner's case was duly considered by the Singaporean Cabinet and President Halimah Yacob.

In its statement on Saturday, MHA emphasised that each petition was carefully considered "on its own merit" and added that "the President acted on the advice of the Cabinet, in accordance with Article 22P of the Constitution, in not exercising the clemency power".

MHA also said that the use of capital punishment was an issue that every country had a sovereign right to decide for itself, taking into account its own circumstances.

Noting that there was no international consensus against the use of the death penalty when it is imposed according to the due process of law, MHA said that "Singapore respects the sovereign right of other states to determine their own legal systems and expects the same in return".