Singapore’s independence was not inevitable; key leaders on both sides pushed for Separation: SM Lee

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged Singaporeans to experience the book and exhibition, and see how Singapore came to be a sovereign, democratic and independent nation.

SINGAPORE – Till the final days before Separation, founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew was ambivalent about Singapore leaving Malaysia.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong recounted how the Lee family were on holiday in Cameron Highlands on Aug 3, 1965, when his father received a call from Dr Goh Keng Swee, the principal negotiator on the Singapore side.

“I was in the room at Cluny Lodge when my father took a call that afternoon and I heard him tell Dr Goh in Mandarin: ‘This is a huge decision; let me think about it.’,” SM Lee said on Dec 7, at the launch of the Albatross File book and exhibition at the National Library on Victoria Street.

“I didn’t know then what it was about, but it became plain soon enough,” said SM Lee, who became emotional and held back tears as he related this memory.

While Mr Lee had brought enormous political pressure to bear on the federal government in the preceding months, which forced the hand of Malaysian Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman’s on what to do with Singapore, separation was not the outcome he preferred, said SM Lee.

“His aim was to strengthen Singapore’s position politically, so as to compel the federal government to grant Singapore greater autonomy…separation was to be an option only if Singapore could not get such a rearrangement.”

Yet within a few years, all of Singapore’s founding leaders - including Mr Lee and those who had signed the agreement reluctantly – concluded that separation was the best thing that ever happened to Singapore, said SM Lee.

“In this SG60 year, we are very glad that Dr Goh did what he did. Singapore has thrived and progressed far beyond anything the founding fathers imagined,” he said, choking up with emotion again .

The Albatross File is a collection of previously classified documents that Dr Goh had kept from 1964, such as his handwritten notes about discussions with Malaysian leaders in the months before separation.

A new book, The Albatross File: Inside Separation drew on Albatross, alongside oral history interviews with Singapore’s founding leaders. It was launched by SM Lee on Dec 7, and is the basis of a new permanent exhibition at the National Library Building that opens to the public on Dec 8.

Dr Goh, who was finance minister at the time , had named the file Albatross after the large sea bird as he felt Malaysia had become an albatross around Singapore’s neck.

After the PAP won all three Malay-majority seats in the general election held days after merger in 1963, ‘Ultras’ (radicals) in the United Malays National Organisation (Umno) succeeded in sowing deep distrust between the Malays and Chinese in Singapore. This culminated in race riots in July and September 1964.

Mr Lee decided on a political counter-offensive, which included a crucial speech he gave in fluent Malay in the Malaysian Parliament on May 27, 1965, and another speech at the Malaysian Solidarity Convention on June 6. The convention, initiated by PAP leaders, was a united front of non-communal political parties across Malaysia.

Those were tense days – Mr Lee knew his strategy put him at grave peril, and he was aware that the federal authorities were considering arresting him, said SM Lee, recounting a conversation the two had during that period.

“I was 13 years old then. One day, on the Istana golf course, he told me that if anything were to happen to him, I should look after my mother and younger siblings,” he said.

Mr Lee only found out decades later, when he was preparing his memoirs, that contrary to his instructions Dr Goh had never tried for the looser federation he had preferred, and from the start sought a clean break from Malaysia.

He was so astonished at this discovery that he made a note of the exact time, date and place when he first learnt this in August 1994.

He wrote in the margin of the transcript of Dr Goh’s oral history, next to the passage where Dr Goh confirmed that it was he - and not Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak - who wanted Singapore’s “hiving off”.

“Mr Lee told some of the ministers about this, and his great surprise at what had really happened - he also spoke to me about it,” said SM Lee.

The page with Mr Lee’s handwritten note is one of the key items in the exhibition.

The Transcript of Goh Keng Swee’s oral history interview on July 17, 1982, with Lee Kuan Yew’s handwritten notes on Aug 22, 1994, as seen in the exhibition. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

SM Lee said the Cabinet papers, records of conversations with Malaysian leaders and British and Australian diplomats, and Dr Goh’s handwritten notes inside Albatross gave a dramatic, blow-by-blow account of how Singapore came to separate from Malaysia.

When he was prime minister, SM Lee said he decided that the file should be declassified and published, together with relevant extracts from the oral histories of key participants in separation, to put on record a full documented account of this seminal event in Singapore’s independence journey.

“The reader will not only understand the actions and events that led to separation, but also feel the emotions and passions of our founding leaders,” he said. “It is a history well worth publishing.”

There are two enduring lessons for Singapore from its two years in Malaysia, said SM Lee.

The first is that trust in government – in the political leadership in particular – is founded on the people knowing their leaders will always have their backs.

SM Lee Hsien Loong (left) and Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo (right) at the launch of the The Albatross File: Inside Separation, and exhibition opening for ‘The Albatross File: Singapore’s Independence Declassified’. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Singaporeans saw Mr Lee stand up to the ‘Ultras’ and knew he could not be cowed. A week before Dr Goh’s first meeting with Tun Razak, other PAP ministers such as Dr Toh Chin Chye and Dr Goh also held a press conference to declare that they would not quietly acquiesce if Mr Lee was detained, noted SM Lee.

The Republic’s founding leaders therefore won the right to govern because Singaporeans were convinced that Mr Lee and his team could not be intimidated into compromising Singapore’s interest, he added.

“His successors have not forgotten this lesson - no Singapore PM has ever allowed any force or power, whether foreign or domestic, to intimidate us into compromising our national interest or sovereignty,” said SM Lee.

The other lesson is to never take Singapore’s racial and religious harmony for granted.

In his oral history, Mr Lee said one of his most vivid memories from those two years was how easy it was to arouse communal passions and undo years of work trying to bring the races together.

Even in HDB estates where the norm is for Singaporeans of different races to live together, Mr Lee said he never allowed himself to forget how fragile inter-racial harmony and trust is.

“It can be snapped, broken, smashed - the dynamics of communal politics or communal politicking will override reason and logic.”

SM Lee said: “We separated from Malaysia because of racial and religious politics. We will not allow race or religion to break up Singapore.”

The launch was attended by an audience that included Mr Ong Pang Boon, one of the 10 ministers who signed the separation agreement.

SM Lee Hsien Loong greeting Mr Ong Pang Boon at the launch of the The Albatross File: Inside Separation, and exhibition opening for ‘The Albatross File: Singapore’s Independence Declassified’ on Dec 7. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Also present was Mr Ng Kah Ting, who with Mr Ong are the two surviving members of Singapore’s first Parliament which sat in December 1965, and Mr Lai Tha Chai, one of the nine candidates the PAP fielded in the 1964 Malaysian General Election.

Joining them were family members of first-generation leaders including the daughters of former law minister E. W. Barker - who drafted the separation agreement - and the daughter of Mr Othman Wok, who was also part of Mr Lee’s Cabinet during that period.

O ther political figures who attended the launch included Madam Halimah Yacob, Mr Goh Chok Tong and Mr Teo Chee Hean.

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said at the event that the team behind the exhibition has strived to make the story “almost touchable,” stitching together oral history interviews to tell it first hand from the people directly involved.

Visitors can experience their anxiety and anguish, but also their clarity of purpose and conviction, Mrs Teo added.

“Our hope is that they will feel history as the key personalities did, the dynamics of the times, the tensions of the negotiations, the weight on their shoulders in those months before Aug 9, 1965,” she said.

In his speech, SM Lee said many Singaporeans today look at separation as a distant memory, and wonder why the founding leaders were so conflicted about leaving Malaysia.

“Isn’t it obvious that what happened was inevitable and right? Why the tears?” he asked.

But at that time, when the issue was live and the stakes were huge, it was far from obvious that Singapore should be independent, said SM Lee.

He noted that Mr Lee had once said he was glad he did not have to live through once more the 23 months from merger to separation, as he was not sure Singapore would be so lucky as to emerge intact again from “those terrifying times”.

SM Lee urged Singaporeans to experience the book and exhibition, and see how Singapore came to be a sovereign, democratic and independent nation.

“They will realise it was hardly foreordained. It was − and still is – a miracle.”