Singapore’s harmony must be actively renewed, says PM Wong in Chinese New Year message

The upcoming Chinese New Year is especially meaningful as it coincides with the start of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims, said PM Lawrence Wong.

SINGAPORE – The harmony between Singapore’s different cultures, traditions and faiths did not happen by chance and must be “actively renewed”, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Chinese New Year message.

In a recorded speech published on Feb 16, he noted that this Chinese New Year coincides with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan – a coming together that he said is a reminder of the beauty of multicultural Singapore.

This harmony “was built patiently over generations through mutual respect, trust and understanding”, said PM Wong.

He added: “These are values we must continue to uphold and pass on.”

Chinese New Year is typically celebrated for 15 days and begins on Feb 17 in 2026, while Ramadan is expected to start on Feb 19 .

PM Wong said that every generation has a responsibility to strengthen harmony in Singapore, through how Singaporeans live, interact and treat one another.

“Our harmony must be actively renewed and not taken for granted,” he said, encouraging Singaporeans to “enlarge our common space, deepen our shared bonds, and celebrate our diversity as a source of strength”.

Noting that Chinese New Year is a time for families to reconnect and renew bonds, PM Wong said that families are the foundation of Singapore’s society.

“This is why supporting families – young and old – remains a key priority for the Government,” he added.

To that end, PM Wong said the Government is working to give families – especially parents with young children – greater assurance and support.

He cited measures announced in his Budget 2026 speech on Feb 12 , such as CDC vouchers for every household and additional credits for every child.

Beyond the home, he said, the Government is making pre-school more affordable and accessible.

“We are also helping parents navigate new challenges, including guiding their children’s use of technology,” said PM Wong.

“Our goal is clear: to give every child a good start in life and to support families at every stage of their journey.”

For seniors, said PM Wong, Singapore must be a place where they can age with dignity and purpose.

He said the Government is working towards this through initiatives such as Age Well SG and by working with employers to redesign jobs so that seniors can contribute meaningfully for as long as they wish.

“We are also strengthening support for retirement, so that Singaporeans can enjoy greater peace of mind in their later years,” PM Wong said.

“When we take care of our families, we strengthen the bonds that hold our society together,” he added.

PM Wong also said he was heartened to see more Singaporeans – especially young people – stepping forward to volunteer and champion causes such as sustainability and mental well-being.

Rounding off his message, PM Wong noted that the Fire Horse is associated with change and movement in the Chinese Zodiac.

As the Year of the Fire Horse begins on Feb 17, he said “it reminds us of the world we are living in – where geopolitical currents are shifting, and technology is reshaping our lives”.

While he acknowledged that these changes can feel uncertain and unsettling, PM Wong said the Fire Horse also symbolises resilience and strength of spirit.

“Let us face the year ahead with adaptability and confidence, ready to reimagine what is possible for ourselves and for our country,” he said.

“Then we can turn challenges into opportunities, and continue moving forward as one people.”