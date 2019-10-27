Singapore's first automated bike parking facility to cease operation

The first automated underground bicycle parking system in Singapore will cease operating on Dec 28 due to a low take-up rate.

The bicycle parking system, SecureMyBike, can house more than 500 bicycles. However, just three of its spaces were used daily between February last year and last month, and fewer than five monthly passes were purchased on average.

The system is located within the Kampung Admiralty integrated development next to Admiralty MRT station and was launched on Jan 5 last year, as part of a year-and-a-half-long trial run which will not be extended.

The SecureMyBike system cost about $4.7 million and took about four years to construct.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in response to queries from The Sunday Times that not many took to the system, despite efforts to entice cyclists to use it.

"To increase awareness and take-up rate, LTA installed wayfinding signs and bicycle parking maps to guide users from Admiralty MRT to park their bicycles in the SecureMyBike facility, and offered free trials and subsidised pricing rates for a period," an LTA spokesman said.

SecureMyBike was free to users until the end of January last year.

From February to April last year, users either paid a monthly fee of $22 for unlimited use, or 25 cents per hour. Thereafter, the monthly fee was $48, or 45 cents an hour.

LTA attributed the low receptivity of the system to subscription fees that users incurred in the cost of operating and maintaining the secure and weatherproof parking facility, as well as the availability of free bicycle parking in the vicinity outdoors.

LTA will not expand the system to other areas.

LTA attributed the low receptivity of the system to subscription fees that users incurred... as well as the availability of free bicycle parking in the vicinity outdoors.

University student G. Kiran, who rides his bicycle to the MRT station to get to school, said he would rather park his bike for free outdoors.

The 24-year-old added: "Since there are already bicycle parking spots at most MRT stations and public parks which are free to use and have security cameras that would deter bike thieves, I wouldn't pay since I feel it's secure enough."