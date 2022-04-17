Singapore's fifth desalination plant opens on Jurong Island

SINGAPORE - The Republic's fifth desalination plant opened on Jurong Island on Sunday (April 17), boosting the nation's capacity to tap its surrounding sea for water sustainability.

Equipped with the latest proven water technologies, the new plant can produce up to 30 million gallons, or 137,000 cubic metres of water daily, the equivalent of 55 Olympic-size swimming pools, said national water agency PUB.

This amounts to up to 7 per cent of Singapore's daily water demand of 430 million gallons.

Unlike the nation's first four desalination plants, only two to three people are needed to man this highly automated plant, making it the most manpower-efficient.

Desalination - the conversion of seawater to drinkable water - is the last of Singapore's four national taps, the others being imported water, local water catchments and Newater.

With water consumption expected to double by 2060, PUB had earlier said the plan is for weather-resilient sources Newater and desalination to meet up to 85 per cent of Singapore's future water demand.

Currently, more than half of local water consumption comes from water catchment areas and imported water, said Mr Ong Key Wee, PUB head of public-private partnership management office.

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat officially launched the new desalination plant in conjunction with the start of the Singapore International Water Week.

The plant's unique integration with Tuas Power's Tembusu Multi-Utilities Complex makes it about 5 per cent more energy-efficient than conventional desalination plants, said Mr Heng.

Spanning more than 3.7ha, about the size of five football fields, the plant receives seawater used to cool the complex - a utility plant supplying steam and electricity for chemical companies on Jurong Island - for processing into potable water.

Its sharing of seawater-intake and water-discharge facilities with the complex as well as power supply results in annual energy savings sufficient to power nearly 1,000 Housing Board households, said PUB.

Such energy savings will make seawater desalination - the most expensive way to produce water due to the energy required - much more palatable, noted PUB chief executive Ng Joo Hee.