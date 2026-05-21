Singapore’s bystander problem: Would you stop a molester on the MRT?

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Will a new bystander campaign by the police get more people to speak up for victims for molest and voyeurism?

Will a new bystander campaign by the police get more people to speak up for victims of molest and voyeurism?



In this episode of The Usual Place, I chat with Ms Lim Shoon Yin, the executive director of Singapore women’s rights group Aware, about what holds bystanders back and what they can do.

Also on the podcast is Dr Julia Lam, a forensic psychologist, who assesses people who have committed these sexual crimes. She studies impulse control disorder and behavioural addiction, among other areas.



She explains why perpetrators cross the line and act on urges, despite knowing it’s a crime.

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Filmed by: Studio+65

Edited by: Eden Soh and Hadyu Rahim

Executive producer: Danson Cheong

Producers: Natasha Ann Zachariah

Assistant producer: Stacey Ngiam

Channel: https://str.sg/5nfm

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