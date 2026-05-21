The Usual Place Podcast
Singapore’s bystander problem: Would you stop a molester on the MRT?
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Will a new bystander campaign by the police get more people to speak up for victims of molest and voyeurism?
In this episode of The Usual Place, I chat with Ms Lim Shoon Yin, the executive director of Singapore women’s rights group Aware, about what holds bystanders back and what they can do.
Also on the podcast is Dr Julia Lam, a forensic psychologist, who assesses people who have committed these sexual crimes. She studies impulse control disorder and behavioural addiction, among other areas.
She explains why perpetrators cross the line and act on urges, despite knowing it’s a crime.
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Filmed by: Studio+65
Edited by: Eden Soh and Hadyu Rahim
Executive producer: Danson Cheong
Producers: Natasha Ann Zachariah
Assistant producer: Stacey Ngiam
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/9ijX
YouTube: https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast
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