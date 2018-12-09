Singapore's Bicentennial Calendar: Journeying back 700 years

Jan 28

Launch of the Singapore Bicentennial

The Singapore Bicentennial will be officially launched by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

From Jan 28

Augmented reality trail of the Singapore River and Fort Canning

Visitors will be able to learn about key events such as the signing of the 1819 treaty at the Padang via a new National Heritage Board and National Parks Board app. The augmented reality app will allow users to “meet” early settlers, including a Baweanese pondok chief, Chinese coolies, and Indian Chettiars, as well as Sir Stamford Raffles and William Farquhar.

Jan 28 to Feb 24

i Light Singapore

The Bicentennial edition of i Light Singapore will feature a total of 32 artworks based on the theme Bridges Of Time. The artworks will be installed at Marina Bay, the Civic District, Singapore River and the Raffles Terrace at Fort Canning Park. The artworks include Cenotaph For A Stone, which is a reinterpretation of the Singapore Stone, and Prospegtive Perspective, which uses the humble clothing peg to recreate part of the Singapore skyline.

Light To Night Festival

The urban art event will celebrate Singapore’s Civic District and examine milestones across the island’s 700 years of history through memories and stories from the area. The installations will include projections on the facade of the National Gallery Singapore’s City Hall Wing.

March 15 to April 7

Projecting little-known stories of Singapore



Working storyboards of what the projection might look like at Nagore Dargah in Telok Ayer Street. PHOTO: SINGAPORE BICENTENNIAL OFFICE AND PARTNERS



A series of projected installations will be launched around the city centre every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during this period. These are the working storyboards of what the projection might look like at Nagore Dargah in Telok Ayer Street. The street was the site of many arrivals in the 1800s.

April to August

Heartland roadshows



A working sketch of how the roadshows will look. PHOTO: SINGAPORE BICENTENNIAL OFFICE AND PARTNERS



Roadshows showcasing 700 years of history will be rolled out in the heartland as well.

May to August

Bicentennial Interactive Book



The book will feature illustrations, videos and articles. PHOTO: SINGAPORE BICENTENNIAL OFFICE AND PARTNERS



The book will tell the story of 700 years of Singapore’s history through the experiences of 25 historical characters such as Palembang Prince Sang Nila Utama. It will feature illustrations, videos and articles. Chapters will be rolled out progressively each month.

June to September

From Singapore to Singaporean: The Bicentennial Experience @ Fort Canning



An immersive and cinematic experience through five galleries, showcasing iconic moments in Singapore’s 700-year history. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE BICENTENNIAL OFFICE AND PARTNERS



An immersive and cinematic experience through five galleries, showcasing iconic moments in Singapore’s 700-year history. There will also be installations at the Fort Gate area for visitors to explore.