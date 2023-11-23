Singapore’s Best Law Firms 2024: Methodology explained

The Singapore's Best Law Firms 2024 lists were drawn up based on recommendations from lawyers, in-house counsel and clients in a survey covering 18 different fields of law.

Survey and sample

Statista looked at company websites and other publicly available sources to identify the list of participants for the survey. Invitations were sent by e-mail with a personalised link that could be used only once. In addition, lawyers and clients could participate in the survey via an open link that was announced and made available on The Straits Times' website. The participants had to provide a personalised company e-mail address for validation.

The survey was conducted online between June 5 and July 30, 2023, and a total of 5,906 lawyers, in-house counsel and clients took part. Statista asked them to recommend law firms in all fields of law and received more than 11,500 recommendations. Self-recommendations (recommendations from one's own, associated or allied law firm) were prohibited and therefore not included in the evaluation. The participants were also asked to answer some optional editorial questions that were aimed at giving better insight into Singapore's legal world. These questions varied between lawyers and in-house counsel and clients.

Top lists:

For every field of law, the total number of recommendations was analysed. Based on the results, the country’s 100 best law firms were identified and ranked according to their number of recommendations within the different fields of law. Further research was done on the websites of these law firms and the results recorded. In total, 100 law firms have received 309 awards. The 18 lists of the top law firms were created after an elaborate process. However, while all efforts have been made to be objective, we do not claim the lists to be exhaustive in coverage and criteria used.

The list of Singapore's Best Law Firms 2024 can be accessed here.