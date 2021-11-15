Singapore’s Best Law Firms 2022: Methodology explained

The "Singapore's Best Law Firms 2022" lists are based on recommendations made by lawyers (peer-to-peer survey), in-house lawyers (corporate legal departments) and clients in 17 areas of legal practice.

Survey and sample

The sample of lawyers was collected via research conducted by Statista on company websites and publicly available sources.

Invitations were sent by e-mail with a personalised link that could only be used once. In addition, lawyers and clients could participate in the survey via an open link that was announced and made available online on The Straits Times' website.

The Singapore Corporate Counsel Association also invited its members to take part in the survey. In both cases, the participants had to provide a personalised company e-mail address for validation purposes, before their answers were included in the evaluation.

The survey was conducted online between June 7 and July 27 and a total of 6,034 professionals (clients and colleagues) took part.

Statista recorded more than 12,000 recommendations for the law firms in all fields of law.

Self-recommendations (recommendations from one's own, associated or allied law firm) were prohibited and were therefore not included in the evaluation.

The participants were also asked to answer some optional editorial questions that aim to unearth greater insights into Singapore's legal world. These questions varied between lawyers and in-house lawyers/clients.

Top-Lists

For every field of law the total amount of recommendations was analysed.

Based on the results, the Top 25, Top 20, Top 15 or Top 5 law firms were identified and ranked according to their number of recommendations within the different fields of law.

The websites of these law firms have been additionally researched and recorded.

In total, 101 law firms have received 290 awards.

The lists of the top law firms in the various categories were drawn up after due examination in an elaborate process, based on the data collected and obtained. The project aims to be as complete in its reach and manner as possible, within reasonable means.

