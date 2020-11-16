Singapore’s Best Law Firms 2021: Methodology explained

The "Singapore's Best Law Firms 2021" lists are based on recommendations made by lawyers (peer-to-peer survey), in-house lawyers (corporate legal departments) and clients in 15 different fields of law.

Survey and sample

The participant list of lawyers and others were drawn up via research conducted by Statista on company websites and other publicly available sources.

Invitations were sent by e-mail with a personalised link that could only be used once. In addition, lawyers and clients could participate in the survey via an open link that was announced and made available online on The Straits Times' website.

The Singapore Corporate Counsel Association also invited its members to take part in the survey. In both cases, the participants had to provide a personalised company e-mail address for validation purposes, before their answers were included in the evaluation.

The survey was conducted online between June 9 and Aug 8, 2020, and a total of 4,716 respondents (including clients and colleagues) took part.

Statista recorded more than 10,000 recommendations for the law firms in all fields of law.

Self-recommendations (recommendations from one's own, associated or allied law firm) were prohibited and were therefore not included in the evaluation.

The participants were also asked to answer some optional editorial questions that were specifically aimed to give a better insight into Singapore's legal world. The nature of these questions to lawyers were modified in relation to in-house lawyers/clients.

Top-Lists

For every of the 15 categories of law listed in the survey, all the recommendations were analysed and studied.

Based on the results the Top 20, Top 15 or Top 5 law firms were identified and ranked according to the number of recommendations they drew in the various categories of law that were listed.

The websites of these law firms were additionally researched to help validate the outcomes.

In total 98 law firms received 265 awards.

The lists of the top law firms in the various categories were determined after due and careful examination in an elaborate process, based on the data collected and obtained. The project has strived to be as complete in its reach and manner as possible, within reasonable means.

The list of Singapore's Best Law Firms 2021 can be accessed here.